Nigerians have been acknowledged as key players on the global music scene for quite some time, but in 2021, Nigerian artistes have effectively staked their claim as a dominant force in global music. This dominance culminated in the top Nigerian talents, Burna Boy & Wizkid, scooping Grammy Awards at this year’s Grammy Awards Show.



While the talented Nigerian duo are dominating the global music scene from Africa, another Nigerian talent named Tome is dominating from North America.

At the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards, the beautiful Nigerian songstress bagged the award for the Best Recording of the Year for her hit single, “IPray” which featured Jamaican Singer, Sean Kingston. Tome who is also a French-Canadian capped the beautiful night with a captivating golden performance of “I Pray” befitting the Golden Jubilee of the Juno Awards.



Her win put her in the esteemed company of other global superstars who had previously won the award and some of which won again on the night including Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Drake, Nelly Furtado, and many more.

The Juno awards (also popularly known as ‘JUNOS’) is the most prestigious award in Canadian music. The awards are presented annually by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) to Canadian musical artists & bands to acknowledge their artistic & technical achievements in all aspects of music. JUNOS is often regarded as the Canadian equivalent of the British BRITs Awards or the American Grammys, and with half a century of pristine existence, is one of the biggest music awards in the world.

Despite achieving success at such a young age, Tome didn’t seem to be resting on her laurels as she already released a new song earlier in the day before the award show titled “NANA’ which already looks set to become a Summer Hit. She’s currently working on another project titled “Dreams” which will be released later this month.

See pictures of Tome and her performance below: