On June 12, 2021, Nigerians will be marking this year’s edition of Democracy Day, probably reflecting on the myriads of problems confronting the nation at this stage of her socio-political history.

But those resident in London have the great opportunity of spicing up the day at Cineworld O2 Arena, with a special feature film, ‘Badamasi: Portrait of a General’, which promises to unveil fresh vista on some of Nigeria’s political figures, especially Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential elections and Gen. Sani Abacha, a former military head of state.

The film which is an authorized biopic of former President Ibrahim Babangida comes on the heels of the eerie silence that has engulfed some aspects of Nigerian history, which have former President Babangida as major participant.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye whose directorial skills revolutionized Nollywood with blockbusters like ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’ and ‘Oxford Gardens’, Badamasi has a stellar cast led by Enyinna Nwigwe, alongside actors like: Yakubu Mohammed, Julius Agwu, Charles Inojie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Okey Bakassi, Anthony Monjaro and Ali Nuhu amongst others.

Explaining how Nigerians in London can be part of the exclusive premiere, Emelonye explained that a few spaces are available (due to the COVID-19 protocol in UK) for those who can book get their tickets from www.eventsbrite.co.uk.

Additional information on promotional opportunities to win free tickets, according to him is also available on the social media handle on Instagram.

“As a Nigerian that lived through those times, (In fact I nearly missed my flight to London in July of 1993 because of the riots) I have a personal opinion about the June 12 saga. But my responsibility as a creative lead at the helm of a story of that epoch forbids me from making personal comments. I have looked at the history and the politics and the personal relationships that resulted in that event from an unbiased and critical perspective, as an Igbo man living in London and making universal films. That is what makes the film an interesting watch because it does not suffer from contaminations based on sentiments, politics or ethnicity. It is as neutral as a work of art can be. It is the most difficult and most expensive film I have made so far. I hope it becomes the most rewarding financially and critically,” Emelonye added.