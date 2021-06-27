By Ayo Onikoyi

Zimbabwe’s Afropop artiste, Tendai Wayne Mukangairwa, popularly known as Wayne F.O.G, has declared his collaboration with Nigerian artistes as a dream come true.

“When the opportunity came about, I was ready to spread my wings and I’d prayed for it. With thanks to my label, Blksmith Records, for paving the way and making my dreams a reality. My label believes in my ability to be successful and has given me all the motivation I need to get to where I am today. I’m blessed,” he said.

Mukangairwa, who is presently in Nigeria, spoke of what attracted him to the country. “Nigeria is the home of Afrobeats, the music I love so much,” he said, “I came to pay homage to some great people on the scene here like Solshynebeatz, Soft and Phanda Boy.”

Since he arrived in Nigeria, he has been busy recording a music video for the Ikoko Remix, directed by Mex. “I’m truly grateful to everyone that has helped make my trip to Nigeria such a success,” he stated.

The Zimbabwean also spoke on his Ready For Love EP: “When I wrote the Ready for Love EP, I was expressing the life I was living at that time. For me, the overarching narrative is about the feeling that I was done with playing games in love; it is the realisation that true love is the one I’m interested in. It’s an expression of growth.”

Vanguard News Nigeria