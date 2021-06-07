By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Determined to arrest youth restiveness and idleness among youths,

the Nigerian Breweries PLC has empowered about 120 youths in Kaduna communities, even as the company announced a donation of N20m to the Kaduna state government to boost its fight against the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, North, of the Nigerian Breweries,Kabir Kassim who spoke at the Flag off of the Youth Empowerment skills Programme for year 2021.

on Monday in Kaduna,said the districts heads, community leaders, youth leaders, women leaders and the religious leaders in the host communities were involved in the screening of the beneficaries.

According to him,the beneficiaries would receive 10 weeks training in ICT, barbing, Tailoring and fashion, phone repairs, catering, make- up, Vulcanising, photography, while NECO fees would be paid to those who want to continue with their education.

The Brewery Manager, Kaduna plant, Mr. Osasu Oviawe ,while dDeclaring open the Empowerment Programme, said it was in their best interest to see their immediate community evolves into a developed and successful neighborhood.

He said ” the importance of this programme for us, is to see our host community prosper, as Nigerian Brewery carries out her daily business.Nigerian Breweries Plc is your best friend and your number one neighbour of choice. As your best friend, we have contributed so much in the past through our corporate social responsibility programme and will continue to do so for the benefit of this community and the nation at large.

“In the recent past we donated to the accident and emergency trauma unit at Gwamna Awan hospital in Kakuri here.We donated N20m cash support to Kaduna State government to help fight COVID-9. We donated sanitizers, hand washing dispensers and vehicle for contact tracing during COVID-19. We introduced the first edition of youth empowerment in 2020 for 80 beneficiaries,” he said.

He said from 2011-2020,they renovated and built more than 40 schools across the northern states.

“Through premium brand (Maltina) we introduced National Maltina schools sports National Maltina teacher of year That has seen to the growth and development of the nation through sports and education..Today, we marked another edition of youth empowerment programme in 2021 to further solidify our commitment to the host communities. These trainings and skills acquisition programme will create opportunities for the future of the teaming youths of this community,” he said.

Mr.Oviawe said they had partnered with top institutions such as the Kaduna ICT Hub ,an affiliate of Techno engineering centre to bring to the community ICT and phone engineering skills that are on high demand, marketable, employable and for self-sufficiency of each candidate that was present during the occasion.

“We want to create future entrepreneurs, business gurus and technology innovators through this skills acquisition program.After 10 weeks of intensive training, we want to see our vision manifest right within this community..We want to see this community and the youth grow, We want you to excel Nigerian Breweries wants to be the part of your success story.I would like to advise the candidates to take this program very seriously so as to reap all the benefits accrued to it. Opportunities like this, do not come cheap.Don’t play it.Opportunities like this can propel you to the highest point in life.Take advantage of it.Do not take this for granted,” he said.

In his remarks ,leader of one of the host communities,the District Head of Kakuri -Makera, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani, thanked the Nigeria Brewery for the empowerment programme and prayed the company would continue to do more for the communities.