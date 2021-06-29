Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin is the general overseer of Christ For all Souls Ministry who has been in the vineyard for years and he is known to be a voice through which God has delivered many from captivity.

Recently, the spirit-filled prophet revealed some prophecy he received from God asking Nigerians to be more prayerful as the country will be delivered from the hand of bad leaders soon.

In his words, he said “God speaks from this church and it comes to past because he is the light of the world. The lord of the host is speaking from heaven. He said, it is not yet time for the country (Nigeria) to break because God is still going to ask for the lives of some innocent people from their murderer. God will take vengeance on those that have been killing people in this country. And new leaders that will demand justice from bad ones will emerge soon. They will seek justice against the bandit, bad leaders and their children. God revealed to me that, 2023 general election will be held but many lives will be loss. Nigerians should pray because there are some set of people that knows the next president and if they choose the person, the hardship will be worse than this.”

He also said “There are some set of people who have decided to hijack the presidency (this administration) and they are so confident that nobody can take the government away from them. God revealed to me that, he did not appoint those set of people, so they will be disgrace when the time comes. I see many arrests among the politicians and there will be more kidnappings if we don’t pray fervently. And at the time of the election, God himself will take the glory.”

“God said, many churches have moved away from the will of God and their service does not give glory to God again, tell them to repent,” he said.