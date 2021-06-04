By Agbonkhese Oboh
The national football team, Super Eagles, will try out new things with the friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Vienna, Austria, scheduled for 7:30p.m., today, Friday.
Mr. Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer made the revelation on Arise TV, adding that the match was a test game.
He said: “It is a test game. He (Gernot Rohr) wants to try out new things with the boys he’s got; (It is about) tactical flexibility.”
Asked his prediction on the match’s outcome, Raji said: “It will be an interesting game. Cameroon are a strong team. But we are using this game and the one on June 8 as test games to prepare for the (World Cup) qualifiers series.
“We want to sustain the momentum from where we ended with the AFCON and we have the advantage.”
Meanwhile, a video on the team’s verified Twitter angle showed the coaching crew and players taking a stroll: HERE.
Other fixtures
The Super Eagles are clashing with their arch-rivals, Indomitable Lions, in one of the many friendlies taking place today.
Some of the other matches are Rwanda vs Central African Republic (3pm); Finland vs Estonia (5pm); Latvia vs Lithuania (5pm); Malta vs Kosovo (5pm); North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan (5pm).
Others are Spain vs Portugal (6:30pm); Hungary vs Cyprus(7pm); Faroe Islands vs Iceland(7:45pm); Italy vs Czech Republic (7:45pm); Slovenia vs Gibraltar (7:45pm).