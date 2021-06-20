Femi Branch

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos State Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, recently held it’s election and the executive committee headed by Emeka Rising, was sworn in last Wednesday.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony, AGN vice president South West, Femi Branch noted that the election conducted by the electoral committee (AGNEC) headed by Oluwaseyi Copperfield, taught the entire nation how to conduct free and fair elections.

Sworn alongside Mr. Rising are Bukola Fagbuyi,Vice chairman; Babajide Ogunlana, State Secretary; Olamilekan Mohammed Ojoora-Akanbi, State PRO.

Others are Emmanuel Onyika, Director of Socials; Shedrac Itua, Chief Whip; Julius Omijie, Treasurer; and Joan Chioma Obi.

“Before the Lagos election, there was a prediction that the election may be the beginning of the end of the chapter.

“But Lagos has spoken for herself, for despite all the premonitions, threats and nay-saying, AGN Lagos has just successfully schooled the entire Nation on how to hold a free and fair election,” said Chief Branch.

Vanguard News Nigeria