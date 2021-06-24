It was a cheeful and friendly atmosphere as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zone ‘A’ Headquarters, Lagos recently decorated its newly promoted officers.

The exercise was in order, sequel to the release of the 2020 promotion by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Service Board (CDFICB).

READ ALSO:Danger alert: Residents panic over gas leakage in Lagos

The Assistant Commandant General in charge of the Zone, Dr Olasupo Adebayo Solomon, PhD, MCIA, who carried out the exercise, decorated the following ranks, Deputy Commandants of corps, Assistant Commandants of Corps, Chief Superintendent of Corps, DSC, ASC 11 and ASC 1.

During the decoration, Solomon appreciated God for protection and sustaining both staff and management of NSCDC in Nigeria.

In the same vein, he extols the wonderful and unmatchable achievements of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni. within his first 100 days in office, even as he prayed that the good Lord will continue to see him through in the pursuit of the corps mandates, especially at this critical time in our nation.

The Zonal Commander also seized the opportunity to charge the newly promoted officers and other officers present to show more commitment to work, discipline in all respect. He also encouraged them to always display high level of professionalism, humility and integrity in their service delivery.