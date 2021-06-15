Nigeria on life support, running out of gas ― Ortom

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has cautioned that Nigeria is currently on life support and the gas is running out warning that something urgent is needed to save the country from going under.

He said it was time for all those who loved the country, particularly leaders at all levels, to put their heads together in order to avert the looming danger and save the country.

The Governor who spoke in Makurdi said he would continue to speak the truth and stand for equity fairness and justice in all his agitations irrespective of what anyone thought about him.

He also reiterated that contrary to the perception that his utterances and position on national issues might be indicative of hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari, he explained that he actually loves and prays for the president.

The Governor said, “I am a raw man, I say the truth and l say it as it is. I do not pretend about anything because I believe in equity, fairness and justice and it is on that basis that we can get it right in this country.

“If we must save this country and get it working again as leaders, let us be truthful to each other and lead with the fear of God, that is what I advocate at all times.

“So nobody should misconstrue my position on issues as hatred for Mr. President, far from it, I do not hate the President, rather I pray for him everyday in my devotion.

“You will recall that when the President was sick in his first term, Benue state under my watch was the first state to organize prayers for him before others joined.

“So we only disagree on policy matters and I proffer superior argument that I think that if accepted by Mr. President, this country would have been better.

“He remains my president and I will continue to pray for him but that does not mean that I will be compelled to disobey the provisions of the constitution of this country. I took that oath before God and the people and I am committed to respecting the oath that I took.

“Everyone knows and can see that Nigeria is on life support and unfortunately the gas is running out. So we need to do something as quickly as possible otherwise the country is drowning.

“We all have to see how we can put our heads together to save the country and make it a better place for all,” he added.

