Ex Emababa Reggae band’s lead vocalist Winning Jah celebrated 30 years of his music career by posting a free download link on his official Facebook page. Sooner or later, Winning Jah will be offering one free concert, live, after the Conid-19 dies a natural death. “I’m celebrating with all my fans today, successful 30 years of music career”, the iconic reggae singer wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=323913292626181&set=a.269125601438284

Since the likes of blessed memory reggae music legend exported Nigeria Afro reggae style to United States of America, alongside blessed memory of Iconic reggae musician, Raskimono and legendary Mandators (Victor Essiet), so Nigeria Queen of Reggae popularly known as Evi Edna Ogholi exported her Isoko Reggae style to France and all over Africa, while Reggae star Eno Osagie Kingsley , popularly known as Winning Jah (MON) exported his classy reggae to Italy and some West Africa countries.

Italian prominent reggae musicians, who first noted the long dread Winning Jah in Italy were, Mellow Mood, Africa Unite and Alborosie, but never underrated his reggae music career in Italy due to his English lyrics in an Italian speaking country. Winning Jah firstly worked with blessed memory Andrea Allione of the famous Italian Jazzist Paolo Conte, a collaboration that paved the way for Winning Jah to perform as a guest artist at the Sanremo Music Festival in 2009 in Italy.

Recall Winning Jah’s debut album “Big man ” went Platinum after selling 650,000 units, released in the early 1990 before he fled from Nigeria to reside in Italy the same year to perform in multiple festivals in Italy, such as Sanremo music Festival and Rototom Sunsplash Festival in Udine (Italy) in 1998, opening stages for Jamaican musicians like Shaggy and Burning Spear.

In 2009 his popular hit track from his successful debut album “Big Man” (1990) titled “Corruption” was reissued in Italy by Universal Music in 2009, and was certified platinum under most sold Physical CD singles. by FIMI (Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana)

Winning Jah (MON) has received over 300 awards and the first Nigerian Reggae male musician to perform in Sanremo music Festival, Rototom Sunsplash and first Nigerian reggae musician who received Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award from Nigeria ex president Goodluck Ebere Jonathan in 2011, for his immense contribution through his African cultural activities worldwide and his music. Winning Jah has the need to celebrate a niche carved for himself in the reggae music industry.