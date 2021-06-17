File photo

*Oyo, Ogun only southern states with grazing reserves

*Malami misled Buhari on grazing routes – Falana

*No law on open grazing in Nigeria —Bashiru, Senate Spoeksman

*FG should jettison grazing routes – Afenifere

*Willing states waiting for FG's support on ranching

*Plateau initiates bill to legalise ranching, yet to receive FG's 80% funding

*States should take up and run grazing reserves – Agric Ministry

The Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnie Lai- Solarin, has said there are Nigeria has 415 grazing reserves in 21 states, 141 gazetted.

However, of these 415 grazing reserves, only two are in the South— one each in Ogun and Oyo; 141 are gazetted, and this 141 that are gazetted are about 2.7 million hectares of land.

All the grazing reserves cover 4,275,326 hectares of land, and the National Grazing Reserve Law is of 1965.

This is just as Senate spokesman, Dr. Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), said yesterday that there was no law on grazing routes in any part of Nigeria.

He said the law on grazing reserves, recognised as a state law in the 1999 constitution, actually criminalised open grazing.

Ajibola gave the clarification in a statement, titled: “No Law of Grazing Routes in Nigeria: Either North or South.”

He spoke as Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere, advised the Federal Government to jettison grazing routes, just as human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, criticised the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, for allegedly misleading President Muhammadu Buhari on the existence of grazing routes in southern Nigeria.

Malami had in his reaction to the ban on open grazing by southern governors, said the ban was unconstitutional, adding that open grazing in Nigeria was backed by law and gazetted.

Meanwhile, 21 months after the Federal Government launched the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, that would have helped in addressing the herders/farmers’ crises, some of the willing states are yet to receive the counterpart funding from the government..

Yesterday, some agencies of the federal and state governments traded blames on the issue. While one of the state governments desirous of getting the livestock plan kicking said it was yet to get the Federal Government’s 80 per cent counterpart funding, a director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture said the Federal Government needed to ‘’see commensurate commitment’’ from the state governments to proceed.

This came as the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnie Lai- Solarin, confirmed that there are 415 grazing reserves in 21 states of the federation, of which 141 are gazetted (1965 Grazing Reserves Law).

Only Oyo (two reserves) and Ogun (one ungazetted reserve) have grazing reserves among the 17 states of Southern Nigeria.

‘Reserve law in Northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing’

Basiru maintained that modern animal husbandry practices remains the panacea to herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria.

The senator said the provisions in the said state laws which are applicable to some states in Northern Nigeria, specifically made it an offence for anybody to roam about with cattle, outside of the grazing reserves.

The statement read in part: “The Grazing Reserves Laws in some states created from the former Northern Region of Nigeria are deemed to be state laws by Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“They have been adopted from the Grazing Reserve Law of Northern Region of Nigeria (NN Law of 1965) including CAP 3 Laws of Kwara State, CAP 56 Laws of Bauchi State and CAP 55 Laws of Kastina State.

“On the case of these laws, it was expressly stated that they are adopted from Northern Nigeria Laws of 1965. There is no provision for grazing routes as it is being claimed.

“There has never been federal legislation on Grazing Reserves and/or Grazing Routes in Nigeria and Northern Region Laws are not applicable everywhere in Nigeria.

“In fact, by the present constitutional provisions, such law cannot be within the competence of the National Assembly.

“The Grazing Reserves Laws are only applicable and enforceable in those states created from the former northern regions that chose to adopt same as part of their revised laws like Kwara, Bauchi and Katsina States.

“It appears that Jigawa State omitted the Grazing Reserves Law as part of its laws in the more recent compilation of its laws.

However, what is “trade route” was not defined in the law and there is no other reference to the term “trade route” in the law.

“The purport of Grazing Reserve Law, contrary to the impression being sought to be created, is to create grazing reserve areas with necessary legal requirements and criminalise grazing outside the grazing areas.

“Under those laws, animals are only allowed to graze in the grazing reserve or “trade route”.

“In fact, Section 37 of grazing law CAP G3 Laws of Kwara State provides that an offence is committed by any person, being the owner of specific animal or the person in taking care of who; “(a) allow such animal to graze anyhow other than grazing reserves or trade route established pursuant to this law; or (b) fails to control such animal and the animal causes damages to any crops.

“Section 40 of the law also prohibits possessing, carrying or using for any purpose any firearms or other weapons for other purposes in the grazing areas.

“There is also provision for a constitution for local government grazing reserve in the law.

“Rather than making reference to laws that do not exist or not applicable, what is required and should be pursued by our government and my great party, the All Progressives Congress as the way forward to address the issue of farmers and herdsmen crisis is to adopt, promote and finance the modern animal husbandry by way of ranches and modern grazing reserves.”

Basiru insisted that the President, with all respect, has not received well-informed and proper legal advice from his Attorney-General and the legal team”

He added: “As a patriot, a Distinguished Senator and someone sworn to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and in view of the apparent interest of Nigerians on the subject matter, it is pertinent to say neither in the North nor in the South is there a law creating grazing routes either as state law or federal law.

“It is rather unfortunate that our President has been mis-advised on this matter, “ Basiru added.

FG should jettison grazing route —Afenifere

Also speaking, Afenifere urged the Federal Government to jettison the idea of opening any grazing route.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi said: “It is quite gladdening that a lawmaker, a Senator, will tell us what the position of the law is.

“For him to say that there is no such law is quite gladdening, but our position in Afenifere is that if there were such a law, we will want to know when it was promulgated and to what extent it should cover.

“In any case, such a law will be obsolete and it will not be binding. For the senator to tell us that there is no such law, it is in tandem with our position. Therefore, the Federal Government should forget the idea about reopening any grazing route.”

Malami misled Buhari on grazing routes in southern Nigeria —Falana

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said yesterday that President Buhari was misled by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, regarding gazetted grazing routes in the southern part of Nigeria.

In response to southern governors’ ban of open grazing, which Malami had vehemently kicked against, President Buhari, during an interview on ARISE TV last week, revealed that he had directed the AGF to dig up a gazette that delineated cattle grazing routes and reserves in all parts of the country during the First Republic as part of measures to tackle herders/farmers’ crisis.

“What I did was to ask him to go and dig the gazette of the First Republic when people were obeying laws. There were cattle routes and grazing areas.

“Cattle routes were for when they (herdsmen) were moving up country, North to South or East to West. They had to go through there,” Buhari had said.

Reacting to the statement while featuring on an ARISE TV programme’s ‘The Morning Show,’ Falana said the President’s action was based on Malami’s alleged wrong counsel.

Arguing that there was never a time grazing routes existed in the southern part of the country, Falana said: “You cannot blame the President. He is not a lawyer. So if he was informed by lawyers that there is a gazette, what do you expect him to say? And the President made it abundantly clear during the interview, ‘I am not going to oppose my attorney general.

“What I am saying here is that there was no time in the history of Nigeria that grazing routes existed in the southern part of the country. So, whoever has misinformed the President should be questioned and sanctioned.”

Falana wondered why President Buhari was talking about old grazing routes, even after the 36 states of the federation had adopted the National Livestock Plan which recommended ranching as the solution to open grazing in the country.

Ganduje on ranching

Indeed, Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, is in favour of ranching and has expressed his opposition to movement of cattle from North to South, on foot.

Speaking on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state recently, Ganduje said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial insemination Centre; we are establishing a veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

FG’s 2019-2028 livestock plan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, in September 2019, while inaugurating the National Livestock Transformation Plan at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, said the plan was designed to run from 2019-2028, as part of Federal Government’s initiative to collaborate with states under the auspices of the National Economic Council.

He said the plan, targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector, is to be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.

According to the vice president, the plan will be implemented as a collaboration project among the federal and state governments, farmers, pastoralists and private investors.

“In this plan, the state government or private investors provide the land, the federal government does not and will not take any land from a state or local government.

“Any participating state will provide the land and its own contribution to the project. The federal government merely supports. It is a plan that hopes to birth tailor-made ranches where cattle are bred, and meat and dairy products are produced using modern livestock breeding and dairy methods.’’

Plateau initiates bill to legalise ranching, yet to receive FG’s 20% funding

Looking at the issue, yesterday, the Plateau State government restated its readiness to engage in ranching so that open grazing can be stopped in the state.

The government had replicated the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, by setting up the State Livestock Transformation Plan.

Professor John Wade, the State Director of Research and Documentation and Secretary of the Committee set up to ensure a smooth take-off of the programme, told Vanguard in Jos that a bill to legalize ranching is in the State House of Assembly and some funds had been committed to ensure the plan was kick-started.

His words: “As far as we are concerned, in the last three years, we have made a declaration of intent to embrace ranching. We have done every arrangement, submitted our reports to the NLTP coordinating office. ’We are more than ready to take-off because as part of the arrangement at the state level, we have already set up the State Livestock Transformation Plan.

“We have prepared and submitted the draft bill for the establishment of the State LTP to the Executive Council. The Council had considered, approved it and sent to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage of the bill into law. As it is now, we are more than ready to take-off.”

Explaining further, Wade said: “The take-off of the programme is dependent on the final green light from the Federal Government. The funding arrangement is 80 per cent contribution from the Federal Government and 20 per cent from state.

‘’At the moment, it has not formally taken off at the federal level because there is no release. The release from Federal Government is mainly administrative.

“At the state level, as part of its 20 per cent counterpart contribution, the government has made substantive contribution in terms of funding of advocacy visits, field surveys and submission of reports to the national body.”

He was confident that if the programme is properly coordinated, livestock farmers will have ample space because “Plateau has two gazetted grazing reserves in Wase and Kanam local government areas. Wase alone has over 98,000 hectares of land while Kanam had over 30,000 hectares. The landmass is accommodative. This is just the pilot project before it is expanded.”

Despite the assurance, some members of the committee who did not want to be named said nothing much is being heard from the federal government.

One of them noted, “We don’t even know what is happening, it has been a while we had a meeting. The last meeting we had was via zoom, since then, it has been some months now, there is nothing. For us in the State, we are waiting for a directive from the Federal Government.”

The grazing reserves

However, the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnie Lai- Solarin, said the states should take it up and run the reserves.

Her words: “Whatever we are doing, states are carried along.

“We need to see commensurate commitment from the states, and this is not politics because most people are politicizing it, and we are not politicizing it.

‘’We should develop the grazing reserves and if we are able to develop our grazing reserves, this greenhouse emission we are talking about and carbon will be drastically reduced.

‘’Only the grazing reserve can conserve carbon, and would not allow it go up. We are not against ranching because it is a private business, and if you want to go into ranching, we give you technical support but just one ranch for 10 million cattle and it cannot accommodate them for ranching, but a grazing reserve can absorb that number if it is well planned, developed and managed.

‘’In all, we have 415 grazing reserves in 21 states- Adamawa has 69 grazing reserves and 31 gazetted and it is the highest. The number of grazing reserves ranges from 69 to some states that have only one.

‘’Other states that have grazing reserves include Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Plateau, Ogun, Oyo, and FCT.

‘’Of these, there are states that did not gazette their grazing reserve, and there is implication for not gazetting your grazing reserve, like Ogun has one grazing reserve. It might be possible that what we are calling grazing reserve in Ogun might be a forest reserve.

‘’For it not to have been gazetted as grazing reserve, we cannot hold anybody for saying I cannot give to you fund because it was just a pronouncement that was not gazetted.

‘’Out of this 415 grazing reserves, 141 are gazetted, and this 141 that are gazetted are about 2.7 million hectares of land. All the grazing reserves cover 4, 275, 326 hectares of land, and the National Grazing Reserve Law is of 1965.’’

FG taking other parts of Nigeria for granted — PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said the statement by the Senate spokesman was a clear revelation of the deceit by Northern Nigeria against other parts of the country, adding that the North was neck-deep in deceiving other parts of the country.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the Federal Government is taking other parts of the country for granted. They create safe havens for themselves and that is why different groups would say the North is ready ‘we are ready to go’, the rest of the country can go, because they have amassed our wealth, and control our resources.

“For the past 50% years they have been draining our resources and so they could comfortably say we are prepared to go.

“It is regulations like this that triggers anger and disaffection among our people. Up until 1997 and 1998 when young people from the Niger Delta got to Abuja and saw how the place has been transformed from nothing, and then there were abandonment of projects in the Niger Delta, that is what resulted into crises, demonstrations and protests.

“People are reacting to the neglect and marginalisation. They have continued in that manner. If it is true that open grazing is outlawed and criminalized in the North and then they are opposing the banning of open grazing in Southern Nigeria, it shows the insincerity and height of dishonesty.

“Revelations like this will continue to create anger and some kind of realization that we are being taken for granted. Even the Middle Belt is suffering the same marginalisation and neglect.

“For us, this situations reinforces the decisions and resolutions of the Niger Delta people and Southern Nigeria to say open grazing is banned and it is a settled matter. I encourage governors of the South to enact the necessary laws through their state houses of assembly and ensure that it is enforced.

“If the Nigeria Police refuses to enforce it, we the people of Southern Nigeria will enforce those laws ourselves.”

What is tenable globally is ranching — Middle Belt Forum

The National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has said whether the grazing reserve law prohibits open grazing or not, ranching remains the global best practice in animal husbandry and should be adopted in Nigeria.

Dr. Pogu who spoke to Vanguard in Makurdi said “We know that yes, there was the grazing reserve law that was passed by the regional government of Northern Nigeria. And the grazing reserve is for the animals to remain within the reserve.

“It was not a ranching thing per-se, but the herders were supposed to remain within the grazing reserve area and not to be roaming around.

“Now, but here we have a president who is taking us backward by trying to impose open grazing on a progressive Nigeria which not tenable.

“He mentioned other things that suggests that he is more inclined to his people in Niger Republic. If you remember when he said, when he was answering the question on why he is doing projects in Niger Republic, he said there are three tribes, Kanuri, Fulani and Hausa that have their nations there.

“But you see, whether you are talking about grazing reserves or we are talking about the original laws of Northern Nigeria then, the important thing is that the policies he is talking about, that is opening grazing routes and all that are not tenable in modern Nigeria.

“And whether the law prohibits open grazing or not, the opening of grazing routes is no more tenable in modern Nigeria, it is not tenable in the modern world. What is obtainable in the modern world is ranching.

“And the earlier Mr. President revisits the ECOWAS Treaty allowing for free movement, which allows herders to roam about from Mali, the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso into Nigeria in order to stop it the better

“He should revisit the law and tell other countries that this thing is responsible for the instability, the killings and for the insecurity in Nigeria.

“So every country should retain their herdsmen and let them practice ranching.

“Whether the law prohibits open grazing or not, what is tenable is ranching and that is the way forward.”

