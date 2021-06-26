



By Ozioruva Aliu

Engr. Mustapha Zubair is the Acting Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi

in Edo State. In this interview, he spoke on his efforts to sustain quality of training at the school. Excerpts:

What are the challenges associated with your office?

The challenges are enormous. When you come into an office the expectations will be high and everybody wants attention. The first thing is to let the people know that in as much as we want to resolve so many issues we would have to work with the available resources because globally it is a critical time in terms of finance.

So, we make priorities of how we want to use the little resources we have. On assumption of office, we had to go for accreditation that was to have been done in 2019. So, the struggle started because if our courses are not accredited it is as good as we are not existing and people would not want to hear that it was the change in leadership that made us fail accreditation.



We have just come out of the COVID-19 lockdown, however, within our limited resources we had to do the accreditation. Some classrooms, offices, and even residential accommodations were in a bad state, but we had to do it. Even water supply too was a problem because before now we supplied water with tankers, but to the glory of God, that issue has been resolved when I came in as we now have boreholes that supply water directly to the homes in the two staff quarters that we have. We extended the same to offices and our KG, primary and secondary schools. All these we tried to do amidst the tight financial constraints.

The accreditation was a test of my administration and it scaled through. We had 21 programmes from 17 departments that faced accreditation and we sailed through all of them.

What is your take on your staff dragging the institution to court?

Legally when a case is in court, you cannot meddle into it, as advised. Most of the cases were determined by either the council or the ministry of education. Those who felt aggrieved are the ones that went to court and what we have advised them is that if they want their cases to be looked into they should consider withdrawing them from the court and some of them have done that.

Although a few of them won at the Industrial Court, the school is appealing against the ruling. But what we are telling them is that these are cases that were determined by the council and the ministry of education, so, administratively I may not have the power to overturn such decisions. We have, however, appealed that we would re-present some of these cases to the council at the appropriate time and they may take a new position on them- that is the persuasion we are giving them.

What do you think is responsible for the dwindling interest in qualitative research in higher institutions.

Interest is the first thing that counts. To a very great extent, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) is helping to an extent and I know it is aiding a number of our staff who are into research. There is an intervention referred to as Institutional-Based Research (IBR) that is normally released by TETFUND to all institutions. In Auchi Poly, we make it open and anybody that throws in their proposals will be processed, and once approved you can have your money.

Some of the facilities, for instance, that we used to fight this COVID-19 scourge were locally produced. Also, in the area of agricultural development and engineering technology, we have been making progress in terms of research. On a larger note, I keep saying that Nigeria will not get out of its economic mess until we go into massive production of goods and services.

All we do now is buying and selling, you wait for somebody to produce and send to us, how do you develop? It is only when you are into production that you will determine what you want by fixing prices and other factors. But something you do not have control of they will have to dictate to you.

Some of us were spurred to read engineering going by what we experienced in the late 70s and early 80s when you look at our manufacturing sector, but today, everything is dead. So, except we revive that and we see ourselves going into production and manufacturing by encouraging science and technology, I am sorry if it is this buying and selling, we are getting nowhere.

I doubt if our economy will grow this way. We have to invest in science and technology and encourage our younger ones to partake in it. Let them graduate and provide work for themselves. I am bitter when I see an engineering graduate becoming a bank worker, what is their business there.

How do you solve the problems of cultism and drug abuse among students?

What these students need is attention. Many of them go into these practices because, the desired attention of the management or individuals may not there and before you know it they may feel that if you do not get it the normal way, why not the abnormal way.

One of my fears, when I took over, was how to manage these students, but even before I became the acting Rector I intervened in many of the crises, so, already, we have been interacting. Whenever their election is coming, I bless all the candidates that come to me but I tell them that I do not have voting rights and they must campaign among their mates to solicit votes. I have never imposed any candidate on them, I only encourage them to do their campaign and make all the facilities available to them in terms of security and the rest. As I said, I relate with them and it is when you give them the attention that they will be free to work with you and express their feelings. I do not build bricks around me. In the area of cultism, it is all about who you are. I have always counselled them as my children and let them know the evils inherent in cultism.

I challenge them most times by telling them that after 17 years of training, they end up carrying guns as a cultist and become lunatics and criminals. I give them the rundown that after you spend six years in primary school, another six years in secondary school, and five years in the polytechnic, you end up becoming a criminal, and I tell them to assess themselves.

I address their minds and to the glory of God, some of them will be very sober. We also have series of programmes and workshops where these issues are addressed. However, we have also tried to make the facilities in their hostels conducive for them to live in so that we do not have a crisis. We let them know that we are their parents at school, so, we try to do what will make them comfortable just as we do to our children at home.

What was the initial tension in the school

I have been part of Auchi Polytechnic for a while now because this is my 23rd year here, so, I know a little of the institution. When you are in a system, you see yourself as part of that system and even if you are not in a position to change certain things, there must be agitation- what if things are done this way? Again, you take a look at some of the things that are causing the crisis.

These are what informed the proactive measures I took when I came on board. I had the grace to serve under my late boss, Dr. Sanusi Jimoh, of blessed memory, as Deputy Rector, Administration and when you are working with a boss you have some understudy of his activities. Yes, agreed, there were some issues at that time that almost set the institution on a collision course but I believe that in life, there must be conflict and resolution.

Having established the causes of the conflict we needed to find the solution to them because once problems are identified, you know that the solution is on its way. Yes, some staff were aggrieved and that led to some decisions being taken at council and management levels. What we did was to let them know that we did not have enemies among them and we agreed that all problems should be resolved administratively.

How is your relationship with the host community

Well, I do not want to give myself self-appraisal but I am overwhelmed at what they say about me in the community. We have a very good working relationship. If not for anything I will always give thanks to them, not just Auchi community, but also in Jattu, South-Ibie, and other neighbouring communities. I think what I enjoy is the favour of God. We even went as far as intervening for the off-campus students who were asked by their landlord to renew their rent when they came back from the COVID-19 lockdown, we made the landlords understand that it cannot be so because they have not been around and had only resumed continuing the 2019/2020 session, and they agreed with us. We made them understand that rent should be based on the academic year and not the normal calendar year and they allowed the students to remai