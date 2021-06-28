From left: Dr Sophia Horsfall (Mgr. Comms and Public Affairs, NLNG), Charles Eppelle (Mgr. Nigerian Content Development, NLNG), Yetunde Taiwo (2nd VP, NGA), Tony Attah (MD, NLNG), Engr. Chichi Emenike (Sec. Gen, NGA), Ed Ubong (President, NGA), Eyono Fatayi – Williams, (GM Ext Rel and Sust Dev, NLNG), Odianosen Masade (Pub. Sec, NGA) when members of the EXCO of the Nigerian Gas Associating (NGA) with NLNG counterparts at the NIPS pre-summit sponsored by NLNG

Apex professional body responsible for the promotion and protection of the interests of the gas industry in Nigeria unveils Agenda for Gas Development, holds Consultations with Stakeholders.

In further actualization of its vision of advancing the role of Natural Gas as the preferred energy source, the new executive council of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has unveiled its agenda at the 2021 Industry Multilogues and has commenced wide consultations with stakeholders in the Nigerian gas sector.

The 2021 NGA Industry Multilogues took place on February 25 and 26, 2021. The event hosted virtually in conformance with COVID-19 protocols, featured hundreds of participants across the continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and 35 local and international speakers including the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; President of International Gas Union (IGU), Dr Joe Kang; the GMD of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari; and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote.

Others include the Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; the MD of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah; the MD of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Roger Brown; the MD of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, and erstwhile President of the NGA, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, amongst other numerous international and local players in the upstream, midstream and downstream gas value chain.

In his special presentation, the 8th President of the International Gas Union (IGU), Mr. Joe Kang, posited that with increasing global energy demand, hydrocarbons would continue to be critical to powering heavy global industrial production even in the face of the energy transition, with Gas being the frontrunner.

According to Kang, this is manifest in “Sustainable economic development of Nigeria through power generation, enhancing LPG utilisation among Nigerian households and supply to gas-based companies. ”

“Our Efforts will continue to focus on Gas to transmute Nigeria from dependence to a cleaner, more acceptable affordable and accessible energy use in Gas,” said Timipre Sylva, the honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, whose presentation was delivered by his Senior Technical Adviser on Gas, Mr. Justice Derefaka.

The honourable minister identified Natural Gas as the most acceptable alternative as the world transitions from fossils to renewable energy. He reiterated the Federal Government’s policy position of dedicating this decade to ensure that Natural Gas plays a vital role in the nation’s energy agenda.

He added that these programmes would transit the domestic market from reliance on refined petroleum products to cleaner, more sustainable, and affordable energy options for broader applications. Also, that Nigeria must continue to reposition its vast Natural Gas resources to better serve its energy needs in line with global best practices.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the special guest, declared his administration’s readiness to partner with proponents of the Gas industry to realise its aspirations in Lagos State – Nigeria’s most advanced economic hub. He said Natural Gas has remained critical to the State’s vision in providing environmentally efficient fuel options in driving development and providing social services to over 20 million people in the State.

“We need to create more green jobs, improve air quality, reduce carbon emission and have a healthy environment to improve the state of living of our city,” Sanwo-Olu said.

After a robust presentation, engaging deliberations, and very insightful discourse, the panellists and speakers came to a series of conclusions which are contained in a communique presented to the public.

There were also special recognitions of deserving corporates and individual for their contributions to the advancement of Natural Gas in Nigeria. Awardees include Timipre Sylva, the honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who received the NGA Industry Leadership Award for his outstanding Service, Leadership and Immense support to the advancement of the Nigerian Gas Industry; Mele Kyari, the NNPC GMD who received the award for the NGA Ultimate Gas Promoter of the Year; and Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB who received the award for NGA Regulator of the Year for outstanding support for local capacity building in the industry. There were also special recognition awards to NLNG, Shell Nigeria, Axxela Group and Falcon Corporation, amongst other firms, for significant contribution to the association.

Meanwhile, the new NGA executive, under the leadership of Ed Ubong, has commenced visits and consultations with critical industry stakeholders. On Monday, 29th March 2021, during the pre-summit virtual conference of the NIPS, a formal presentation of the NLNG Awards to Mr. Tony Attah & the NLNG Team was made.

This was followed on Tuesday, 30th March 2021, at the National Assembly Complex, a consultative visit to the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources and Wednesday 31st March 2021, the NCDMB Abuja Liaison Office for a courtesy visit and formal presentation of Awards to the Mr Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB.