The just inaugurated executive council of the Lagos state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, has outlined a 10-point agenda as a major focus during its two-year tenure ending in May 2023.

This is even as the exco has decried the infiltration of quacks into the practice of estate surveying and valuation in Nigeria.

The chairman of the new exco, Mrs Olabisi Demola-Alade, a fellow of the Institution, while briefing the press on the 10-point agenda, said welfare which is number one on the agenda will be accorded priority by her leadership in order to improve on members’ welfare and get closer to the members as a grassroots body.

The new chairman who noted that firm visitation is number two on the agenda said “We have resuscitated our visitation to the firms of Estate Surveyors and Valuers where our members work to feel their pulse and know their exact professional needs. We have already started our firm visitation programme and within these two weeks, we have visited 40 firms”.

Demola-Alade who was the vice chairman of the immediate past exco of the Branch, informed that outdoor programme is next on the agenda, saying that as the Covid-19 subsides, the Branch will revive its outdoor events.

She added that the Branch has set up a new sub-committee to handle the outdoor events.

Lagos NIESV’s boss who said improved relationship with the public sector is next on the agenda, disclosed “That as a public sector person, so much is expected of me in this area. My exco will work to build a synergy with the public sector, which is the regulatory sector of the economy”.

She stated that advocacy and creation of awareness is next on the agenda, saying that as the pandemic fizzles out, the Branch will take advocacy of the profession to a greater height through visitation to critical stakeholders such as the community based organisations and associations in places where NIESV’s members have interest.

Revealing that partnership is next on the agenda, she said “We will work to build more partnerships for the Branch to make funding available for its programmes”.

According to her, “The aspect of partnership we would be working on is partnership among firms.

“While we may not be able to determine how members strike their ventures, partnership among professionals is always a win-win for the parties.

“I believe we can find a way to encourage partnership among members to build stronger and better firms for better service delivery and improved profit margin as well as encourage durable ventures”, Demola-Alade stated.

