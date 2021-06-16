By Providence Adeyinka

A clearing agent operating at Onne port, Nicholas Ezechukwu has applauded the investment of ICTSI in Onne port, noting that the entrance of the company will eliminate the monopoly which port operators have been subjected to over the years.

Ezechukwu noted that the new investment will open up operations at the port thereby making port services cheaper and more efficient.

He noted that he is in agreement with the recent publication of a United Kingdom-based Logistics industry magazine, Port Strategy which stated that the ICTSI investment is a necessary introduction for competition and it is an investment into a port too long dominated by vested interests protecting existing monopoly.

He quoted that “Port Strategy” of London, UK, world-renowned logistics industry magazine had in an article published in its June 2021 edition, commented on the recent developments in Onne Port where the global port operator ICTSI has made a major investment to expand Nigeria’s modern port capacity in the face of loud protests and attempts of legal obstacles by Intels Nigeria.

He further disclosed that Port Strategy started by pointing out that Onne Port – which is the only major modern port in Eastern Nigeria – has long been monopolized by Intels Nigeria for Oil and Gas cargo and West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) for containerized imports.

He also noted that the article proceeds to argue that the monopoly has been combined with very aggressive pricing on the part of Intels towards Oil and Gas customers (Port Strategy refers to Intels being allowed to “print money”) and that this has been confirmed by Nigeria’s main oil and gas sector companies who are desperately looking for alternatives to Intels in order to reduce their supply base logistics costs which are “some of the highest in the world”.

On the containerized cargo side, which is the most important mode of imports for the Nigerian consumer, Port Strategy argues that West Africa Container Terminal has enjoyed a monopoly without sufficient investments which is now resulting in lack of port capacity and very long waiting times for customers waiting for their cargo, he stated.

Port Strategy concludes with the following assessment: “ICTSI has clearly arrived in Onne Port when there is a manifest need for new competition. According to port users, it is a welcome change and one that represents progress in the nationwide drive to deliver competitive port and logistics services.’