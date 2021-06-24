Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has warned that the new foreign exchange, FOREX, measures introduced by the Federal Government would rather crash the naira further instead of salvaging it.

Onuesoke, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, Delta State, said government does not truly have the foreign reserve or the economic prudence to realistically defend the naira, so it’s half measures were making a bad situation worse by creating two exchange rates.

According to him, “One is for highly placed Nigerians, government lackeys and the other for everyone else. The official rate is not backed by any known economic principles. It is simply arbitrarily chosen

“This rate cannot be sustained and made accessible to everyone who needs foreign exchange, because of this, there is a flow over to the so called black market, where the rate is determined by market principles of demand and supply.”

He warned that the racketeers might hijacked the country’s apex bank gesture to defend the Naira even though it was not sustainable, just as he observed that those applying for Foreign Exchange for PTA might be doing so for the arbitrage.

He said: “With little regard to the precarious inflow of foreign exchange, money deposit bank (MDBs) advertise availability of foreign currency for would-be travellers and bureau de change (BDCs) get enhanced supply of foreign currency at below Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) rate. The hope is to lower the expectation of Naira depreciation, but it does not work out that way.

“Those who otherwise will not travel do and those who have full information enter the market for the purpose of arbitrage because they know that the policy will not last. The supply splurge is from the CBN. When it exhausts its fire power, the slide in the exchange rate will resume,” he noted.

He advised that if the government stop subsidising the elites, the value of the Naira would initially plummet until the market finally stabilizes and the free market forces takes over, adding that the rise and fall of the naira would be determined by how well or how bad the economy is being managed.