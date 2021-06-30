.

…As Imoke Commission projects in Delta

…scores Okowa high, says he is PDP pride

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AGAINST speculation making the rounds, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Wednesday, said the Faculty of Medicine in the University of Delta, Agbor, was not being sited at Owa-Alero.

Okowa who made the clarification during the commissioning of the reconstructed and resurfaced 10.2km Alihame/Agbor-Nta/Oki Road with side drains in Agbor and Abavo Circular Road Phase II & III in Abavo both in Ika South Local Government Area, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

While disclosing that the Trauma Centre being built by the state government in Agbor and the Agbor Specialist Hospital would serve as Teaching Hospital for the Faculty of Medicine in the University, he said paper work for the medical school that would be sited close to the defunct College of Education, Agbor was already being done.

Okowa said: “Let me put on record that we have just left Abavo where we inaugurated the Abavo Circular Road Phase II & III. This Road is a federal Road that connects Agbor, Warri to Benin expressway and am glad that the road has now been fully completed and you can now move freely to Benin without any hitch”.

Noting that his administration was building school institutions, technical education schools and well as health institutions, he said; “the Central Hospital Agbor is now been renovated massively now and if you also look towards the other side of the road, the trauma centre is being built and that is the truth about the trauma centre.

“There is been a rumour in the market that the medical school is going to Owa-Alero that is not true. The trauma centre and the specialist hospital Agbor will be the main base of the medical school because the medical school does not start with hospitals.

“We are already designing the faculty building of the medical school and the council is aware that have gone on inspection of the site between the former college of education Agbor. I needed to correct this because of the rumours making the rounds”.

Commissioning the projects, erstwhile Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was the pride of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a great leader celebrated by the party especially in the South-South.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his humility and outstanding accomplishments as Governor of Delta, Imoke said; “Okowa is one Governor that we all celebrate and its a great honour and privilege to be invited by a man that we all admire as a great leader.

“For his humility, integrity God fearing governor, silent performer and I believe that Nigeria need people like Ifeanyi Okowa. I have worked with him over the years and I have found out that we have produced a good leader not just for Deltans but Nigerians and I believe that he has more to offer Nigerians.

“He has brought significant transformation, grassroot development and economic opportunities for the people of the impacted communities. Unfortunately we don’t have this type of leadership in many other States, what you have there are flamboyant leadership that don’t listen to the people.

“I urge you the people of Delta to celebrate him because Okowa is the glue that keeps the South-South together. He is also the one person that has made PDP to stand the way it is today in the country.

“One of the greatest decisions Secondus made was to allow Okowa to chair the Convention Committee and we have seen that leadership play out beyond Delta State”.

Chairman Ika South Local Government Council, Mr. Sunny Tatabuzogwu, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his passion towards the development of the State, adding that the people of Ika South were grateful to the Governor for his development strides in the Council area and other parts of the state.

Tatabuzogwu said; “we in Ika South Local Government are very active in agricultural production and agro-processing as well as other gainful economic activities.

“We are a very resilient self reliant people, good road networks are therefore gamine to our progress and overall survival. Your name will forever be written in gold and remain indelible in the annals of all time. The people of Ika South Local Government will ever remain grateful to you.”