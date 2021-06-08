Founder, Activate Success Int’l Foundation, Ms. Love Idoko-Uloko, and Head, Youth Segment, FCMB, Mr. Michael Nwoseh, at the Activate Success Int’l Foundation and FCMB-sponsored Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, YEEP, for NYSC members in Abuja.

By Nkiru Nnorom

Activate Success International Foundation, ASIF, has revealed its partnership with Nestle Nigeria Plc to train National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, members in food processing and packaging as part of the Foundation’s annual Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, YEEP.

Speaking at this year’s event that was held simultaneously at Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, the Executive Director, ASIF, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko, explained that grants would be presented to some of the youths upon completion of the training.

“Currently, we have a partnership with Nestle Nigeria to train interested Corps members in food processing and packaging. Afterwards, grants will be presented to some of you after completing the training,” she said.

One of the guest speakers at the event and an award-winning artiste, Timi Dakolo, shared the importance of comparative advantage with the youths.

Another guest speaker, Warri Pikin shared her inspiring and touching true life story with the audience. They both encouraged the Corps members to live life meaningfully and never give up on their dreams.

The Nestle team officials, in their speeches, expressed the desire of the company to work with the NYSC and Corps members in acquiring skills and being self-reliant, while promising to train those interested in the skills acquisition.

The event had in attendance the Batch A Stream II Corp members, staff of the NYSC including the State Coordinator, Camp Director, the Camp Commandant, members of the NYSC Camp Management Team and the Director North Central, Mrs. Loto Bolade Omolayo.

In 2019, ASIF gave out startup grants of N200,000 each to young entrepreneurs under its YEEP initiative.

The Executive Director, Idoko-Uloko, has always maintained that “YEEP was aimed at helping and encouraging young people to maximise their potentials”.

YEEP, in partnership with NYSC, is held during each batch of NYSC orientation camp, while the National YEEP is held once every year.

Vanguard News Nigeria