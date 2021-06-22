By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

A medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma, has been arrested in Auchi, Edo State, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for operating an online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, through which she sells drugged biscuits.

Following intelligence and surveillance, narcotic officers of the Edo State Command of the Agency on Saturday, June 19, stormed her operational base at 1 Winners Way, Auchi, where she was arrested and at least 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered.

Chioma, 26, who is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

She confessed to baking the cookies with ‘skunk’ in her statement, during interrogation.

In the same vein, a 30-year-old Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of 10 Egan Street, Ekpoma, Edo State, has been arrested by officers of the Edo Command of the Agency for dealing in crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Kwara State have arrested a 52-year-old ex-soldier, Sergeant Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), four grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday, June 17, at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

Musa who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos, from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State, before he deserted, had arrived Ilorin in company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with number plates JJ 707 BL Lagos.

He was, however, arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency.

Under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos, who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him fend for his two wives and three children.

The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.

Reacting to the arrests, Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has commended the Edo and Kwara state Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He charged the Commanders, officers and men of the two Commands and their counterparts across the country not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities while assuring them that he’ll continue to make their welfare a priority.

