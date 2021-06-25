By David Odama, LAFIA

NASARAWA State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have arrested four hundred and thirty-nine suspected drug addicts in the state.

The command have also seized over two thousand kilograms of illicit drugs in the last year.

The commander of NDLEA in charge of Nasarawa state, Justice Arinze stated this while briefing speaking with Journalists in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

Justice Arinze explained that out of the number, 100 bags of Cannabis sativa were recovered from a drug baron in a warehouse in Lafia as the largest seizure in a single operation since 1999.

He also explained that the command had intercepted 400 litres of codeine along Lafia-Makurdi road.

The commander who expressed concern over the rising spate of drug abuse in the state, pointed out that 360 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated while 19 drug barons were convicted within the period under review.

Vanguard News Nigeria