Insists: It’s turn of Delta State

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has cautioned against reappointment of members of the dissolved substantive board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying doing so would amount to violation of the act establishing the Commission.

She also said the communities with the highest oil production quantum in Delta State should produce the leadership of the Commission.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari through her counsel, B.J Akomolafe, she urged the President to be guided by the law in making decision on NDDC to avoid litigations and other consequences.

The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Sen Peter Nwoboshi, were also copied.

The letter reads:”We humbly write to inform your excellency on the instructions of Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor, representing the Ugbodede Community, Rev Dr. Jackson Omasanjuwa representing Bateren Community and Edward Milverton Omagbemi representing Omadino Community of Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State of Nigeria. We shall hereafter, refer to them as our clients.

“It is imperative to state that the Ugbodede Community, the Bateren Community and the Omadino Community mentioned above all in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State are the communities with the highest production quantum of oil in Delta State. Furthermore, it is also an incontrovertible fact that in line with the provisions of 2, 4 & 12 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc) Act, Cap N85, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2000, it is the turn of Delta State to produce the Chairman and Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission after Cross Rivers State that just finished its tenure.

“Sequel to the above your Excellency, it is our wish and intention that your Excellency be properly guided in the appointment of the membership the board of NDDC to be made.

This will avert a repeat of the floodgate of litigation that characterised the appointment of the immediate past substantive Chairman and the Managing Director of NDDC in violation of the enabling Act. The consequence cumulated in the instant dissolution of the membership of the board by your Excellency before even settling down for any serious business.

Our clients, hereby seize this opportunity to appreciate your Excellency on the good work of auditing the last activities of Niger Delta Development Commission. It is hoped that peace and development would be the result.”