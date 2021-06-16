.



By Etop Ekanem



All Progressives Congress, APC Youth Leader, and President of Edafe Onokpite Foundation, EOF, has thrown his weight behind other well meaning Nigerians who cherish the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta Region by calling on President’ Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Chief Benard Okumagba-led Board, which was screened and confirmed by the National Assembly.



The APC chieftain said the appeal became very necessary in order to maintain the integrity and credibility of the National Assembly, given the fact that “since the NDDC Board members had been screened and confirmed” by the National Assembly it will create a bad blood between the legislature and the executive if another board is constituted.



Onokpite who in an interview with newsmen in Warri expressed optimism that President Buhari is going to do the needful and asked Nigerians to disregard the campaign of calumny by against Okumagba to the effect that he is not from an oil producing area.



“I want to let you know that we have passed the stage of petty and bad belly politics. Bernard’s father is from Okere-Urhobo,Warri South Local Government Area and his mother is from Ukpiowin,Udu Local Government Area. Both LGAs are oil producing areas.“



Onokpite thanked President Buhari for the appointments he gave Urhobos through the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, into federal agencies and boards. He, however, said Urhobos deserve much from Mr President because “Delta Central (Urhobos) did not shy away from voting for President Buhari in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.”