…urge Omo-Agege to factor Urhobo, Isoko ex-agitators into his development plan

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LEADER of ex-agitators from the Urhobo axis, ‘General’ Adu Solo, Wednesday, warned that if Urhobos are not carried along in the formation of the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC he would mobilise against the injustice, considering the fact that the Urhoboland has always been part of the sustainability of the region.

Solo who gave the warning while addressing newsmen, appealed to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to factor the interests of former agitators of Urhobo and Isoko stock into his development plan of the Niger Delta.

He said he has already commenced organising other ex-militant leaders with plans to map out the way forward on how the Urhobo Nation would be part of the system.

He lamented that the NDDC had been hijacked by those whom he described as anti-Niger Delta elements.

He, however urged the Deputy Senate President to ensure to project and protect the interest of Urhobo nation in the formation of the upcoming management board of the NDDC.

While assuring Senator Omo-Agege of his positive working relationship with him, he implored Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to be vigilant in the political field and “make sure the challenges of the Urhobo nation are attended to without any compromise”.