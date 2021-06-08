By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

A 29 years old suspected drug peddler nabbed with 26 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp), arrested by officials of the Nigerian Navy from Onitsha Naval Outpost, has been handed over to the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspect, Mr. Christian Obodoekwe, was said to have been arrested at Idemili Junction near Electrical International Market along Onitsha Owerri Road for alleged possession of over 26 kilogramme of Cannabis Sativa, wrapped in 43 parcels.

Handing over the suspect and exhibits found on him at the time of his arrest to NDLEA officials at the Naval Base Onitsha, Lt. Commander O. D. Obasooto, on behalf of the Commanding Officer of Onitsha Naval Outpost, Navy Captain Adekunle Okeniyi, said the suspect was arrested with the hemp and other items.

NDLEA men came with their some of the test equipment said to be of United Nations standard testing kits with reagents for confirmation in presence of the suspect before he was taken away to their office.

Lieutenant Commander Obasooto said the suspect was arrested by the Naval Patrol Team on May 28, at Idemili Junction Onitsha Owerri Road, at 3p.m., at Idemili Junction.

“Mr Christian Rapulu Obodoekwe was arrested by the Naval Patrol Team on May 28, at Idemili Junction Onitsha Owerri Road, at about 15 hours with 43 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, and therefore, deduced to be guilty of drug crime.

“Accordingly, I am directed to respectively hand over the suspect and the exhibits to your command for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

“Items found on the suspect during arrest include N108,550; 43 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, two phones with charger, a digital scale for measuring drugs, smoking paper, motorcycle key and lighter.”

Fidelis Erhi, who is the Officer in charge of MDLEA Operations Team, while receiving the suspect and exhibits, on behalf of NDLEA Anambra State Commander, Mr. Misbahu Mohammed, thanked the Navy for the arrest, and the synergy in the maintenance of law and order with the drug law agency.

Vanguard News Nigeria