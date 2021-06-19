

By Evelyn Usman

A syndicate which specialised in smuggling petroleum products from Nigeria to other parts of Africa has been smashed by operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos.



Arrested , were 10 suspected members of the syndicate, with the recovery of 210,000 litres of AGO.



The operatives who were on routine patrol around Lagos anchorage, intercepted the suspects who concealed the smuggled products inside some water tanks, in their wooden boats.



They were subsequently taken to the Base, where they confessed during interrogation to be conveying the product to Benin Republic.



The Base Information Officer, Sub Lieutenant Veronica Effiong, who confirmed the arrest, said it attested to the determination of the Navy to rid the nation’s maritime space of all forms of criminality , for legitimate businesses to thrive.



She informed that the suspects and recovered products had been handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC on June 15 2021,for further investigation and prosecution.



She said, ” Preliminary investigation conducted by the Base revealed that the suspects are all Nigerians.



“The Commander NNS BEECROFT Commodore Bashir

Mohammed, has reiterated NNS BEECROFT s commitment to the protection of critical national infrastructure and the eradication of all illegal activities in its area of responsibility in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff s

mission statement and strategic directive.



“As partners for a safe maritime environment, members of

the public especially our host communities are enjoined to

kindly furnish the Base with credible information that will assist in curbing activities of criminal elements and economic saboteurs