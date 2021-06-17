Navalny in jail because he 'ignored' laws, says Vladimir Putin

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

The incarceration of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is justified, says Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that the dissident politician had “ignored” Russian laws.

“There’s nothing to talk about there,” said Putin, addressing reporters after a summit in Geneva with US President Joe Biden. He said Navalny had consciously wanted to break the law.

“This man knew he was violating every applicable law.”

Navalny was jailed earlier this year because he had failed to check in with court officials as required under the terms of his release from an earlier stint in jail.

Navalny was not able to do so because he had been in Germany recovering after a poisoning attempt, which many have accused the Kremlin of orchestrating, although Putin and other officials have denied this repeatedly.

Without naming Navalny, Putin noted that he had continued to release videos during his convalescence. “He did what he wanted to do.”

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria