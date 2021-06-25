

The appointment crisis in the National Hospital worsened on Wednesday as the Board of the Hospital headed by former Speaker Patricia Etteh allegedly set aside the Act that established the Hospital by creating a new office.

The Hospital had been immersed in crisis following the alleged refusal of the Board Chairman to honour the result of the election conducted by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) to fill the vacant seat of the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the Hospital.

A source within the Board disclosed that rather than honour result by duly announcing the winner of the election as the CMAC, the Board Chair told the management of the hospital to create the position of Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC).

The Director of Administration of the Hospital was said to have issued a letter to the winner of the MDCAN election to fill the position of DCMAC which was not contained in the law that established the hospital.

The source added that the new office would greatly affect the smooth running of the hospital which has witnessed a serious financial crisis for a long time now.