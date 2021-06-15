As Gov Emmanuel tasks them on Justice, Nigeria’s unity, peace

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stressed the need for Lawyers to fix dysfunctions in the legal profession and undermine its prestige before they could begin to play proper role in the task of nation building.

Gbajabiamila who spoke yesterday while presenting his keynote address at the 2021 Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP) conference held at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said the nation is desperately in need of honest brokers to mediate a national dialogue to resolve issues plaguing the nation and give the nation a new lease of life.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, and member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency, Mr. Onofiok Luke said for one, fees structures and billing systems of the legal profession in the country needs to be addressed.

He advised that lawyers and citizens needs to make effort to do things differently for the profession and the country, noting that the conference was coming at a time when Nigerian citizens were confronted with and must answer critical questions about the terms of the nationhood and the conditions for a sustained national union.

His words, “Throughout history, it has often fallen to lawyers to do a lot of the heavy lifting of nation-building. That is still the case today.

The work of fixing our country must begin in our own house, within our profession.

“Before we can begin to play our full and proper role as lawyers in the difficult, yet necessary task of nation building, we have to fix those evident dysfunctions that corrupt the Nigerian legal profession and undermine its prestige.

“We have a lot of work to do, and the destiny of our nation may well depend on how well we do the job that this moment requires of us. We are experiencing at the same time multiple eruptions, all of which stems from the unresolved question of our nationhood.

“We have questions of constitutionalism, the rule of Law and the rights of the individual, resource control and the fair use of state power, among others. These unresolved questions are our albatross, and we cannot achieve the lofty ambitions of our democracy, until we have addressed them together as brethren and citizens”

In his remarks the guest of honour and governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr. Udom Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo urged Nigerian Lawyers to take the Law practice within the context of the larger concerns about the country.

“Let me ask: Is it any chance possible that the current challenges we have with the Nigerian project are a consequence of the justice we failed to dispense in the past? Have we been just and fair enough in the interpretation of even our extant Laws?

“The theme of the conference, “Law, Lawyer and the Next Generation” says it all on the cross-generational impact of what lawyers do or fail to do in their capacity as ministers in the temple of justice. I hope that you will find a way of reshaping our sense of nationhood towards building a land of peace and, justice and unity”, Emmanuel stated.

Declaring the four-day conference open, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Mohammed Tanko who was represented by Hon. Justice Abdul Aboki said women and men of good conscience and leaders of thought must not stand aloof and watch the country degenerate further than it is today.

“Our country is officially week and the leaders of the population have a virtual role to play as the conscience of the society to secure equity, fairness and justice” He said.

In his welcome address earlier, the President of NBA Mr. Olumide Akpata identified globalization and technological advancements as the two primary factors that are changing all global industries at a rate that has never been imagined.

He stated “May the day never break when members of the Nigerian Bar Association, the largest Bar in Africa, wake up to the rude shock that they are unable to stand shoulder to Shoulder with their counterpart in the world because they have refused to equip themselves with the skillsets necessary for global practice.

“In welcoming you to this conference, I am confident that with the line-up of the stellar faculty the participants would leave the conference charged and wel-equipped for the challenges of a changing time and business climate”

