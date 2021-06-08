By Omeiza Ajayi

Nasarawa state Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has expressed readiness to partner the organized private sector, as part of efforts to bridge the unemployment deficit in his state.

Engr. Sule disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja shortly after President of Halibiz Industries Limited, QS Adamu Aliyu took him on a facility tour of the company located at the Idu Industrial zone of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

While he conceded that government alone could not close the unemployment gap, the governor said his administration would provide conducive environment for private investors and also explore multiple ways of partnership.

He said; “I am always elated when I see people being employed or empowered. So, I want to make an appeal to you that as you expand, you know your Nasarawa state needs a lot of employment, so, always try to remember Nasarawa in your employment considerations.

“However, as a private business you will definitely want to bring in the best hands and you want to be able to make returns to your investors, but believe me, in Nasarawa state, you can also get the competent hands who will be able to join and assist you. It is however, also good that you have a team drawn from across Nigeria and I thank you for that initiative.

“You are somebody we admire for the wonderful thing you are doing by giving employment to Nigerians. You are a pride to Nasarawa state. One way of partnering with you is to invest in this business or sit with you and know the additional facility you need in Nasarawa State and we will give it to you. There are at least ten to 15 ways that we can partner with you”.

Earlier, Aliyu, a quantity surveyor, recalled his previous meetings with the Nasarawa state Government and how the advice given by the governor has translated into enhanced fortunes for the company.

He expressed the readiness of the company to expand its investments in Nasarawa state especially in the state capital in order to serve the Benue and Eastern markets.

Aliyu also requested for concessions from the state especially in the area of provision of industrial land to allow him establish more factories as opposed to his earlier plan to build a warehouse in Lafia, the state capital.