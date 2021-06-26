The Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is set to collaborate with the state chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), to make literary works available to all schools.

The Commissioner, Hajia Fatu Sabo, said this in a message to the Biennial Convention of ANA, Nasarawa State Chapter in Lafia on Saturday.

Sabo who was represented by Mr Abubakar Kana, Deputy Director, Schools, in the ministry, said that the ministry had been a direct consumer of literary works over the years.

“The ministry is quite prepared to liaise with this body to make available your literary works to our various schools for our students’ consumption,” he said.

The commissioner commended the state chapter of the association for their contribution toward intellectual development in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the biennial convention featured reading of literary and creative works, as well as election of new executive members to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

Speaking on behalf of inaugurated officials, Dr Chika Ose-Agbo, the elected Chairman, said the new executive members would work toward building and promoting ANA both literarily and intellectually for the impact to be felt across the state.

Ose-Agbo urged members to support him to move ANA forward,

He said the association would reawaken its reading campaign across schools: primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state, to bridge the gap of poor readership among students.

NAN reports that amongst newly inaugurated officials were: Dr Chika Ose-Agbo, Chairman; Azige Lious, General Secretary; Jocelyn Lurex, Treasurer; Owunka Mba, Public Relations Officer; Simon Inaligwu, Auditor-General; Edwin Philip, Ex Officio; and Mr Abdullahi Shams-Shama, Legal Adviser.

Vanguard News Nigeria