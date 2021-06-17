The Management of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged all its staff to ignore the ongoing strike embarked upon by the state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), and resume work immediately.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Ego Maikeffi- Abashe, gave the directive on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in his office in Lafia.

Maikeffi- Abashe said that the state assembly staff had just resumed from over two months strike embarked upon by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) over financial autonomy, hence they should not join another NLC strike in the state.

“We just resumed from two months strike over Financial Autonomy and I don’t think it is healthy for the workers of the Assembly to join NLC strike in the state.

“The question I ask myself is that, are we going to be part of the beneficiaries of the demands of NLC in the state, if at last their demands are met. We have our peculiar issues.

“Joining their strike at this moment is not wise after spending over two months at home.

“I have directed all my directors to inform their staff to resume work with immediate effect, ” he said.

When contacted,the State PASAN Chairman, Mr Dauda Nuhu, called on the NLC and the State Government to return to negotiation table in the best interest of the state.

“We in the State Assembly as a Union under PASAN are affiliate body to State NLC and we are in solidarity, but with this development, what I want to advise is that in the best interest of the state, let the NLC and government return to negotiation table and resolve the matter amicably.

“We are hopeful that in the next few days, the issues will be resolved between government and NLC,” Nuhu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that apart from the state Assembly staff, the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state said it would not take part in the strike embarked upon by the NLC.

NAN reports that the NLC embarked on strike to press home their demands which include backlog of workers promotion allowance and minimum wage.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria