







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Lekki Branch, Lagos, in conjunction with the Atlantis Deck has performed free eye services to indigent people with severe eye defects in the area.

The services carried out during the medical outreach at Alpha Beach and Igbo Efon Communities and environs included free eye test, treatment, distribution of medically treated glasses and free health consultation.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Lekki Chapter of NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Dere Imilar, said the outreach was part of its corporate social responsibility to its host communities.



He said that the program under the supervision of the deck’s second mate, Victor Dorgu, and medical pyrate, Philip Oragui had the support of two Opthalmologists Dr. Ahamefula Christy and Dr. Emmanuel Agbofame.

The deck medical team and its external medical partners were at the palace of the Baale of Okun Alpha Beach village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State,

Baale Yusuf Atewolara Elegushi.

The Deck President said over eighty (80) patients were treated in the community which included men, women and children.

According to him, “Members of the association were on ground to assist the medical team in ensuring orderliness, and strict observance of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“The gains of the free medical outreach include on the spot testimonies of some beneficiaries who had visual defects and who got tested, received free glasses and confirmed that their eye sight improved immediately they started using the glasses given to them.

“The community residents were also sensitized on the need to reduce adverse exposure of their eyes to certain activities and always conduct constant health checks especially eyes as minor cases can degenerate to a high-risk health challenges if not discovered and treated on time.”

He further said that the Baale of Alpha beach community thanked the association for their consistent support in different ways to the community and prayed that God blesses them more for their humanitarian work and support to the community.

Imilar explained that the event was among the association’s annual medical events and that this year’s event was in compliance with the association’s drive for a healthier society especially their host community, adding that such programs will continue as a way to support in community development and increased healthy lifestyle among Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview, a resident of the area, Dili Ezugha commended the association for always caring for its host communities.

He advised that NAS should do much in the area of publicity on the humanitarian services it renders to the society.