By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, is to deploy its newly procured N1.7 billion mobile air traffic control towers to Muritala Muhammed Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who made the disclosure in Lagos while commissioning the two mobile control towers procured for NAMA, said that the control towers will also be deployed to other locations where the Nigerian airspace lacks conventional control towers as contingency .

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation Part 14 demands that Air Traffic Management Agencies should have contingency strategies and plans in the event of malfunction of conventional control towers as flights cannot be stopped. This is also in compliance with ICAO Annex 11.

Speaking at the commissioning of the two control towers, Sirika said: ”The cost of these two mobile towers is N1.7 billion and it is geared towards improving the safety of our operations which we take as key activity here in our ministry. The intent and purpose of the ministry and what we are doing is to ensure safety and efficiency of our sector without degrading and de-emphasizing issues of security and comfort”.

“How very safe you depart point A and land at point B is our primary concern and is of primary importance. So this is an extension to that intent and purpose and so the amount of 1.7billion has been spent to procure these mobile towers, we would use it in Lagos and Abuja and if need be we would take them to locations where they do not have conventional control towers.”

” They are so equipped, so modernized, so efficient and so very alive. It has everything that a control tower should have, it has real-time weather, we have all of that approach and departure procedures and everything else and overflight that ensures smooth flight operations and air traffic management”.

While thanking the President for approving the procurement, the minister said: “So I am glad that NAMA has been proactive on this request and that Mr President has been gracious and generous enough yet again to allow us to do this procurement and spend this amount of money in the interest of safety”.

Sirika further said that, “In addition, the Managing Diirector of NAMA just reminded me of the fact that during unusual times such as pandemics, this will come in handy when you have to create physical distancing and so on and so forth or when you have to operate in difficult circumstance; this is the solution to that.”

” You know we have been approving money and procuring things for air traffic management the last time we did about 13bn on other aspects so we are working but some of these things are things passengers don’t see but are very important for our operations and very important for safety of our passengers.

“ All of the monies and energies expended in things that passengers don’t see because they are not terminal buildings and are remotely positioned but this is what keeps us going and keeps us all safe,” the Aviation Minister added.