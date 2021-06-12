.

**We have no information on civilian casualty – DOPRI

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet has conducted offensive aerial bombardments around Genu town in Niger State, eliminating many in a convoy of fleeing armed bandits.

Sources said some herds of rustled cows were also killed by airstrikes of the NAF jet, which was scrambled from a military base in Katsina State.

One of the bombs allegedly strayed at a wedding party in an adjoining village, an eyewitness claimed.

The eyewitness said: “We saw the small aircraft dropping bombs from afar on the location of fleeing bandits and one of the explosives hit a wedding event in Argida Village.

“Two villagers were also killed, unfortunately. We gathered that several others, who were guests at the wedding feast, sustain injuries.

” When contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed that the airstrikes at the axis were very successful.

“We have no information on any civilian casualty. Our mission is against armed bandits in that Genu axis, after we got intelligence on the convergence of the bad elements planning to terrorise the people.”