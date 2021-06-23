L-R: Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola and National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry Mines And Agriculture NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu during the foundation laying of ABUAD Industrial Park in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu on Tuesday commended the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola for the vision and the willpower in commissioning an Industrial Park on Monday.

In a statement made available to Journalists, the President who also laid the foundation for the Wood Processing Factory at the Park, said that when completed, the various factories at the park would spark up a positive revolution that would.eventually improve not only the economy of Ekiti State but that of Nigeria.

Hajiya added that the factories would also provide employment opportunities for the teeming youth and would serve as a practical learning spots for students of the university.

On the team of NACCIMA was the Deputy National President, Otunba Dele Oye, who also laid the foundation blocks for the Rice processing factory. Other projects inaugurated were the commissioning of the University’s Independent Power Project (IPP), foundation laying of Herbal Drug Production Factory,

Intravenous Fluid Manufacturing Factory,

Yam (Poundo) Factory, cassava Factory

Pepper Drying and Processing Factory among others.

The highlight of the event was the presentaton of NACCIMA @60 and Nigeria @ 60 Excellence Award in the Practice of Law and

Outstanding contributions to Education in Nigeria to Aare Afe Babalola.

In his remarks, the legal icon thanked NACCIMA for the honour and commended the roles it is playing as the leader of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria.