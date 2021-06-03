Na'Abba, Utomi decry Nigeria's worsening security situation

Professor Pat Utomi

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Na’Abba, and a renowned economist, Prof Pat Utomi, have expressed readiness to convene a dialogue aimed to prevent the worsening security situation from generating into civil war.

Na’Abba and Utomi who are the Co-Chair of the National Consultative Front, NCFront of Leaders of Conscience; are billed to address the Nation on the pervasive killings, kidnappings, wanton destructions of public assets, and general insecurity in Nigeria

Head, Public Affairs Bureau, of NCFront, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, noted in a statement in Abuja that the body was ready to provide the missing leadership in the country by intervening in the fragile and frightening situation.

ALSO READ: Illegal arms: Matawalle urges police to enforce Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Na’Abba

He noted, “As a concerned Pan Nigerian Platform, the NCFront has commenced wide range engagements and consultations with national stakeholders and leaders of conscience, as it has become expedient for the Front to provide the missing leadership by intervening in the fragile and frightening situation of the country appropriately.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan unveils Inzaghi as new head coach

“To this end, we wish to appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm and prayerful in the interest of the peace, harmony and stability of our dear Country as the ongoing consultations among leaders of conscience across the six geo political zones of the country enters the final phase

“Consequently, as a major national platform of Leaders of Conscience as well as the Conscience of the Country, the NCFront is billed to address the Nation early next week on its Agenda to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice of anarchy and civil war

“In the meantime, the Front will like all Nigerians to note that No blood of any soul is worth spilling for any cause or agitation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria