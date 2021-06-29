The desire to achieve a set goal at all cost is synonymous with some people. Respected Chief Nike Davies Okundaye, one of the finest woman in the world of Arts, the Managing Director / CEO of Nike Centre For Arts and Culture appears to be one of them.

A celebrated woman with several astonishing achievement to her credit, she is not relenting in her drive for more success.

Recently, Mykmary Fashion House, the organizers of Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards paid a courtesy visit to (Mrs) Nike Davies Okundaye with respect to the forthcoming annual event ( MYKMARY Fashion Show & Award 2021).

The ever gorgeous award winning Nike Davies, proudly owner of Nike Art Gallery in Nigeria, Lagos count it all joy as she pleasantly received Mykmary Fashion House who came for a visit.

Having established herself in the world of Art, Mykmary Fashion Show & Award will be honouring Mrs Nike Davies with a lifetime Achievement Award for her Excellent Contribution to Nigerian fashion, arts and cultural development on the day of the event, among other awardees will be honoured, slated to hold 28th August 2021, 5pm, at Bespoke Event Centre, 4th round about, Chisco b/stop, Lekki, Lagos.

Though it’s an annual Fashion Show Event but this year 2021 promises to be significant, superlative and innovative with lots of side attractions and benefits like no other. The likes of Michael Onyemah, Queen Abigail Joshua, Achikeh Marian Daba visited Chief Nike Davies Okundaye.

The Event would be featuring notable personalities across Nigeria. Register Here to attend