TV/ radio personality, Chigozie Anumudu better known as Manosky has declared that there’s no Nigerian true celebrity he hasn’t interviewed. Speaking with Potpourri in chat, the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to Abia State governor on entertainment reveals that interviewing Kim Kardashian and Drake would be the icing on the cake to his splendid career.

In his words: “In Nigeria here, I’ve practically interviewed all the celebrities from the music to the movies and on to the dance world. There’s no one left to be interviewed. The likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mercy Johnson, in fact the list is endless. Time shall fail us if I continue mentioning names but that one person I crave an interview session with is Kim Kardashian. After her, it would be Drake. The reason is that I can be spontaneous on the carpet so when I meet them, I’ll have things to play around with and get them stunned. Let’s leave it at that until the interview is staged.”

Manosky also gave an account of his journey into the media world and how it all started in London to the Southeast and ultimately to Lagos.

I started as an attache announcer on BBC Portland Place, London, more or less an internship if you like. After that, I got back to the country and had a brief stint with the defunct 105.5 Cosmo FM, Enugu after which I got poached by Enugu State Broadcasting Service in 2006. I was called by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and posted to Heartland 100.5FM, Owerri. I was the youngest OAP at the time. In 2011, Hot 99.5FM came to Owerri and snapped me up. It was a brief stay there as Radio Nigeria came back calling. They had promoted me in my absence when a New General Manager Mr Anthony Okofu came on board and heard I left with my vast fan-base to Hot FM. Then in 2013, Magic 102.9FM Aba opened and I was called and made Chief Presenter/Programmes Manager, a position I held until I left the East for Lagos in 2014.

As a TV presenter, he narrated , “ It began like a fairy-tale. In 2014, upon my arrival in Lagos, I linked up with ace comedian, Ayo Makun fondly called AY and he made me his Special Assistant and I lived under his roof for almost a year. After that, I needed to delve into the TV world and the opportunity came as I got employed by music channel Hip TV becoming presenter/red carpet host/reporter in 2015.

I left Hip in 2016 when I was called, signed, and unveiled Face of Empire Africa with its headquarters in Minnesota, USA. I was presenting for them. It was basically a TV Magazine show. I would go to the event’s red carpet and bring back content to air. That I did for one year and my contract expired and I didn’t renew as Born Winners Empire BWE TV came knocking as they were new and needed strong hands and connected heads so I took the job and worked with them for a period of one year and I left. Since leaving BWE TV, I’ve been on my own freelancing, gathering and selling contents as it were.”

