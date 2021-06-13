By Sylvester Kwentua

Social media star and famous cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has sent a note of strong warning to his haters. In a blunt but fiery social media post, Bobrisky also made them realize he was going to pepper them some more, even as they wanted him dead.

“Don’t come here to patronize me please. Bob, come back online, we missed you, blabla!! You want me dead. Sad, I am coming to pepper many of you.” Bobrisky posted.

ALSO READ: Sunarchy unveils three new music acts

Meanwhile in another development, Bobrisky recently announced to the whole world that he had been verified on SnapChat, a picture app.

“Yaaaaaaaay, I just got verified on SnapChat..” Bobrisky announced on Instagram.

Vanguard News Nigeria