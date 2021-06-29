The President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Edo state branch , Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin on Tuesday solicited support for the association as it flagged off the building of its Secretariat

/SARC/Wellness Clinic in Irrua,Esan Central Local Area of Edo state.

Speaking at the event, Urhoghide-Edigin expressed optimism that the flag off the building of their Secretariat and facility centre in Irrua, which the land was donated by Prof Sylvanus Okogbenin of CMD Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, will add value to the lives of those in the local communities.

Urhoghide-Edigin while calling on well meaning individuals and corporate bodies for support for the association said the building project is laudable and donations towards it will be welcomed.

She said, “History was made again today as MWAN Edo State under the leadership of Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin who flagged off the building of their Secretariat/SARC/Wellness Clinic in Irrua today.”

The building project was launched with N2 million, donated by Senator Engr Clifford Ordia, Senator representing Edo central constituency, while Prof Sylvanus Okogbenin, The Chief Medical Director of ISTH, and his wife Dr Esther Okogbenin also present at the launch, gave another plot of land to this Biennium to assist with car parking and promised to support financially.

Also present at the flag off the building of their facility center were management of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital as well as past presidents including Dr Edith Kayode-Iyasere (National President Elect candidate 2021-2023), Exco members and Committee members.