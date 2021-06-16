Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Police in Osun state on Wednesday, arraigned mother, son and two other suspects before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing motorcycle.

The suspects; Patience Ayube, 52, her son, Josiah Ayube, 23, Oluwaseun Joseph, 22 and Friday Emmanuel, 20 were docked for stealing Honda motorcycle with registration number EKY 533 QM valued N285,000.

Police prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel informed the court that the four defendants conspired to steal the motorcycle belonging to one Emmanuel Akpan.

He added that the defendants also conspired among themselves to beat Akpan after alleging them of stealing his motorcycle and also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

According to him, the defendant committed the offence, which is contrary to sections 249(d), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002, at Texaco area of Ile-Ife.

The four defendants pleaded not guilty to the three count charges preferred against them.

Defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, pleaded with the court to admit the defendants to bail in most liberal term, pledging that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.I Oyebadejo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in the same sum.

Vanguard News Nigeria