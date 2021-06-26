By Aity Omeike

Xwhite William, born Efosa William Aisevbo, had a humble beginning as a photographer in Edo State. His life took a huge leap when he came to Lagos where his coast got larger. From an unknown photographer to being a manager of men and of a high-flying company as well as a video producer of note, Xwhite William tells his story. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey so far in managing a media firm?

My name is Efosa William Aisevbo also known as Xwhite William. I started off managing a photo studio 2008 called klick photos studio ,after self tutelage back at the university, in Ekpoma as, upon graduating from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Where I studied computer science.

Getting to Lagos I updated my name from Xwhite general to Xwhite William . Still the same meaning, but I thought to change it since some people know my birth name as William.

While in Ekpoma managing Klick photos, I was given the best photographer award by the Esan community and also the best manager of the year award by the Association of Edo Photographers.

In 2013, I moved to Lagos by an invitation by Daysman Oyakhilome to start off a new brand and where I was able to gather some other great minds to come work for the firm. That’s the birth of Carel Studios, making Music Videos, films & commercials with the name Carel Films. Carel Films is strictly a gospel brand founded in the church for Christian-based projects. And I currently manage 25 staff, including cinematographers,editors and photographers.

How did your childhood influence the person you are today?

As a little boy,I dreamt of working with gospel entertainers. So I did everything possible to make it work. Apart from being a top photographer and graphic designer of the media firm , I currently serve in the capacity of the senior executive director of Carel Studios Ltd. It’s been from one award to the other each year that passes. Best Manager, Graphic Editor and Photographer LMAM Awards also nominations for Best Manager junior category the Loveworld Awards with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Envisioning 2021, what are your visions for the new year?

2021 is a beautiful year and loaded with great expectations. I am already on the move with great projects in the world of media. So, it’s more expansion, more wins and more capital investments. Both for myself, Carel Films, Loveworld Next Media, Loveworld Entertainment TV and more.

What challenges have you encountered in your journey so far?

I don’t take challenges to heart like it’s a problem. Instead I see them as a training ground to learn something new. That’s the reason I am often referred to as a Result Oriented Person. I see the solution in every challenge and always arrive at it. Then I smile, ‘I just learnt something New’. For a manager and a filmmaker, especially from Nigeria, it is common to say that your challenge is always getting the right team and budget to express your mind and creativity. But it is what it is. It’s your country and the economy. We live with it and make it better.

In the area of academics, it may be of concern as to how I managed to develop these skills while still studying as a computer scientist but then I just think I am created differently with a large mind to diversify.

Tell us about your music career?

I started doing music right from when I was little. I love rap music a lot. In my secondary school, they used to call me Nelly. But when I got into the university,I took it more seriously. I was very famous in the southern part of Nigeria, especially in Edo State. I was able to produce over 50 songs and also produce an album titled “So Beautiful”.

But when I came to Lagos, I had to focus more on video production. Seeing the challenges that upcoming artists face in getting money to shoot quality music videos, I had to drop my music dream to help fulfill the dream of upcoming artists and also help bring into reality the dreams of established artists.

What advice do you have for video producers looking up to you now?

My advice for film enthusiasts is to keep shooting. Keep recording and editing videos even for no reason. Keep the mind busy, exploring new ideas and creativity. It’s just the best possible way to grow your skill. Then be a good team player. Good film-making is not a job of one man. Build a team that’s willing to grow together.

It’s good to pursue money, but first pursue productivity and excellence. Don’t claim credit for what’s not yours. Accept your level and build on it.

Be open to corrections both from the public and your clients. They are not as naive as you think.

Which gospel celebrities have the company you manage shot music videos for?

We have shot world class videos with 100 of millions of views on YouTube combine together for Buchi, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Eben,Ada, Jahdiel, Moses Bliss,Martin Pk, Testimony Jaga, Ur Flames,Pee Yuu and many more

Tell us about your philanthropy work?

I normally go to villages to help out with food and money and sometimes pay school fees for the less privileged and during the pandemic, I went to places where they couldn’t afford to eat, I went to share food that could last them for a longtime,to help them survive the pandemic period. Doing this is just an act of love for humanity.

What other business do you do for a living?

I also head a corporate organization called Handy Jacko Limited. We create and sell apps,and also into selling trucks,real estate,import and export of visual and musical equipment.

What do you do for fun?

I cook for fun. I just love cooking and it’s part of my many hobbies.

What’s your advice to the upcoming media firm manager?

Seek God first in anything you do. Always find the best in people, never give up on anyone you believe is skilled and talented. Be patient always. And always show love.