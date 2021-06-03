By Elizabeth Osayande

Stakeholders in the education sector have expressed divergent views over the plan by the Federal Government to introduce an Education Television platform to help prepare Senior Secondary School students for external examinations being conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, the National Examinations Council, NECO among others.

The programme is designed for SS111 students and would focus on two main subjects, English Language and Mathematics.

The FG, had in a statement by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdukadir, gave notice of its intention to start the programme.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, brings you Educational Television. The programme is a revision platform for secondary schools in Nigeria in English language and Mathematics for SS111 to enable students excel in their national examinations like WAEC, NECO and NABTEB

“Education Television comes up on Mondays through Fridays from 5:00pm -5:30pm. Principals of all secondary schools in Nigeria are advised to provide television sets for their SS111 students to enable them watch the programme. The programme will also run on the network service of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN. Social media platforms and the website of the Federal Ministry of Education www.education.gov.ng.”

When Vanguard Newspaper sought the views of Nigerians on the matter, while some praised the FG for the initiative, stating that the programme would go a long way in helping the students, others raised concerns about the feasibility of its implementation, citing challenges of power supply, the timing and insecurity among others.

Obawumi Adebola raised this question, “Will a student stay in school till 5.00pm? Doing what? And why is the school expected to buy TV, it’s just a means of stealing our resources.”

For Ajasa Deborah, the plan is a huge joke:” This is a joke, I guess children don’t have television in their houses.This programme only comes up on Mondays to Fridays, 30 minutes to achieve what?

For Aliu Deborah, Education TV would not work due to lack of adequate power supply. In her words: “Which of the schools if I may ask? Is it schools that have been owning electricity bill for 4- 5 years, or schools that don’t have light for six years? Because, I can’t understand. Federal and state governments are doing more harm to the education sector. How many teachers who do not have his or her own duties as a married man or woman that will wait in school till 5:30pm. I am very sure they must be joking but let me tell you, it’s another means of embezzling public money,” she said.

The question of security was also raised by Bosede Bakare: “And the children will have to carry their beds to school so that they won’t have to sleep on the highway on their way back from about 6pm possibly till 8pm depending on the distance from home and the peculiarities of each location of school, more so in this very unsafe situation in Nigeria?.”

A parent, Mrs Nnoka Angela, said the move will go a long way in helping children in rural areas meet up with their peers in urban areas.

“It’s a good development especially for some disadvantaged students but the time is too short. It should be extended to one hour and there should be provision for questions and answers,” she opined.

While Moji Okebukola said the government should be given the benefit of doubt, adding that no all policies of the government should be shot down without trying it out first.