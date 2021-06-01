Missing Benue NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave for ritual by prospective husband

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The remains of a female officer of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Josephine Onche, who went missing in 2019 have been found in a shallow grave in Obi Local Government Area, LGA, of the State.

It would be recalled that the family of the lady who hailed from Otukpo LGA, had at the time reported that she was missing few days to her wedding in December 2019 after she was reported to have gone to the market to purchase things for the ceremony.

It was gathered that the daughter of the former Mayor of Otukpo, Inalegwu Onche was found buried allegedly for ritual purposes by her proposed husband.

According to the source, “an okada man who knew what happened to late Cynthia Onche went to her family members and gave them the news.

“He led them to arrest her proposed Igbo husband who led the police to Ogun State where they arrested a native doctor, a Yoruba man, who performed the ritual at Obi Local Government Area before he later relocated to the South West.

“Both the proposed husband and the native doctor have confessed to committing the crime and are presently in police custody in Otukpo,” he said.

He disclosed that the family members of the late security personnel have already exhumed her remains for proper burial.

When contacted, the Benue State Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NSCDC, Assistant Superintendent, ASC, Micheal Ejelikwu declined to comment saying he would rather speak on the matter at a later date.

However, an insider who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the report was true and that the discovery had thrown the command into deep mourning.

