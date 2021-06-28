Adindu Victor, popularly known as AV, is a young talented singer and songwriter who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family, ‘the Adindu’s’.

He developed his love for music at a very tender age, from his dad who was a musician and a guitarist. He has always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to music.

He started doing music officially in 2018, and his recorded demo track ‘Temperature’ in 2020 surprisingly gave him recognition and shook the airwaves with airplays on both international radio and Television platforms.

The Nigerian (Benin city) born star has featured on some major stage performances including the internationally recognized FELEBRATION in 2019.

He has also been in the media for another single titled “HUSTLE” in 2019.

His first debut single ‘BIG THUG BOYS’, hits the industry hard and fast all over Africa as it rose to number one spot across all streaming platforms in Africa in less than three weeks.

AV’s sound features groovy Afrobeat mixed with Dancehall and a little bit of the trending vibe trap, a new different sound for the world to accept and for the youths to relate to on an unlimited scale.

He has a way of connecting with his listeners through his lyrics and melody, he listens to afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and trap amongst other genres.

He is Inspired by the likes of Asa, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Xxxtentacion and Chronixx.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

FACEBOOK: AV (https://web.facebook.com/realboyav) TWITTER: AV (https://twitter.com/babyboyav) INSTAGRAM: AV (https://www.instagram.com/babyboyav) YOUTUBE: AV (https://www.youtube.com/BabyboyAV)