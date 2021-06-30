Cameroon map

A measles outbreak has killed four people in Cameroon, according to a report on Tuesday by the expanded immunisation program of the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

About 200 people were infected with the disease, according to the ministry.

Seven out of the 10 regions of the Central African nation have been affected by the outbreak.

ALSO READ: I fled Nigeria to save my life, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

“Seventy-eight per cent of the victims are aged between nine months and nine years,’’ the report said, stating that the East region, as well as the Center region where the capital Yaounde is located, has the highest number of suspected cases.

Authorities have appealed to parents to vaccinate their children against the disease.

In 2019, the government had organised a national vaccination campaign to stop an outbreak of the disease after more than 3,000 suspected cases were reported and 17 people died.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria