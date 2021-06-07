BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Matrix Energy group in collaboration with Ogiame Ikenwoli hospital , Ubeji community , Warri South local government area, Delta State has organised a six day free medical outreach programme for the elderlies in six of its host communities.

The communities are Ajaetan, Egbokodo Itsekiri,Ifie, Ijala Ikeren.and Ubeji.

Mr Fred Olomuro , Group Head of Safety of the company said the six days medical programme was another way Matrix was giving back to the host communities.

He said the firm had also evolved a medical programme where ambulances could be sent to pick the oldies at home in the event of any medical emergency.



“This is a programme.for the elderly. They are being treated free for common ailment. If in the process anything more serious is detected arrangement could be worked out for treatment beyond the medical out reach “, he said.

He said one of the innovations that came.with this medical outreach was that the oldies could call when they are in emergency medical situation “and we will send ambulance to pick them.at home or they can be treated at home if it is possible “, he said.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Olusegun Olisa said Matrix energy provided the drugs and.the disposables for the free medical exercise.

He said for the purpose of the programme they designated those from 60 and above as elderlies

Some.of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen said they were grateful for the show of kindness by the firm.

“We are very happy. You know this stage of life we need support as this. May God bless this comoyfor coming up with this programme.”, an elderly man who described himself as a pensioner with the Delta State government said.