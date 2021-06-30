.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to challenge the defection of the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the ruling APC, asking the ruling party o leave its governors alone and go after the suffering masses.

Addressing newsmen, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus decried reports of APC governors travelling to Zamfara to congratulate the defected governor.

According to Secondus: “As a political party, we are set to go to court against the Zamfara state governor if of a truth he leaves our party. I have never seen a country where you have an economic crisis, insecurity crisis, then the ruling party goes poaching.

” About 18 governors moving out of their states to Zamfara to celebrate. It’s a shame for all the governors that left. They were intimidated by the government of APC,” Secondus noted

“The APC is going after our governors but we are going after the masses who are suffering under this government. We stand here to confirm to you that come 2023, we will form the government because of the masses not because of the governors who are leaving the PDP”, he said.

Recall Vanguard had reported how the Zamfara governor and two other senators from the state dumped the PDP for the ruling APC early in the week with senate president reading their letters of defection on the floor of the red chamber.

