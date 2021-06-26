A 33-year-old manager, Yesu Enoch, on Friday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, Osun, for alleged N150,000 fraud.

Enoc, whose address was not provided, is facing is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of public peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 21 at 4.00p.m. at Grace and Mercy Company, Modakeke-Ife Branch.

Abdullahi said the defendant, who was the manager of the company, used his office to embezzle the money.

He said the police arrested him after he could not give account of the N150,000.

Abdullahi said the offence contravened Sections 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. B. Adediwura, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura ordered that the surety must swear to affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the surety should provide three years’ tax payment to Osun Government.

Adediwura adjourned the case until July 16.

