A 25-year-old man, Mohammed Iliyasu, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing five cell phones worth N280,000.

Iliyasu who lives in Lugbe Zone F, Abuja, is charged with criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainants, Oliver Ifeanyi and six others all of Sabo Iddo reported the matter at Iddo Division on June 7.

Tanko said that the defendant entered Ifeanyi’s shop to buy a lamp holder and stole a Nokia F phone, Infinix Hot 9 play, Infinix smart 5, Tecno Pourvoir 3 play and Infinix Hot 8, all valued N280,000.

He said that when Ifeanyi raised an alarm the defendant took to his heels with his associate now at large.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 286 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must present a verifiable address and undertake to forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumps bail.

He ordered that the defendant must present his International Passport or National Identification Number (NIN).

Ibrahim adjourned the case until July 8 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria